Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Rating) were up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.25. Approximately 1,215 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 282% from the average daily volume of 318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Drax Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Drax Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Drax Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31.
About Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY)
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Drax Group (DRXGY)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.