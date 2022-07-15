Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Rating) were up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.25. Approximately 1,215 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 282% from the average daily volume of 318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Drax Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Drax Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Drax Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.2599 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th.

About Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

