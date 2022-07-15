DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,672,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,789,000 after buying an additional 72,541 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,292,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,976,000 after buying an additional 545,518 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,980,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after buying an additional 1,506,502 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 31,978.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,906,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,455,000 after buying an additional 1,900,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,768,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,865,000 after buying an additional 28,437 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DTM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

DTM opened at $47.66 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $59.36. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.37 million. On average, analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

