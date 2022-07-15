DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Cut to $130.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DTE. Citigroup lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded DTE Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.10.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE stock opened at $124.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.08 and its 200-day moving average is $125.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $108.22 and a 52 week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,207,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.