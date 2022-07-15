DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments reduced its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,087 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,363,000 after purchasing an additional 423,064 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,557,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,533,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $124.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.95. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $108.22 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.10.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

