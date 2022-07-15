Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Trading 2.3% Lower This Week (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $809,271.97 and approximately $14,219.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00063454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00017638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001906 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

