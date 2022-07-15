DuckDaoDime Achieves Market Cap of $2.15 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $1.12 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for $2.08 or 0.00009919 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

