Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($42.00) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €55.00 ($55.00) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($40.00) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($47.00) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($41.00) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($28.00) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €21.30 ($21.30) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.27. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €20.70 ($20.70) and a one year high of €44.08 ($44.08).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

