Dynamic Hits Market Cap of $344,288.77 (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 15th. Dynamic has a total market cap of $344,288.77 and approximately $54.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 35.4% against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,923.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,251.80 or 0.05982826 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00025260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00248709 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.97 or 0.00664176 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00072268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.98 or 0.00506530 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.