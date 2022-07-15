Dynamite (DYNMT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4,988.45

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 15th. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $4,988.45 and $28,510.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.49 or 0.00503963 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000368 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002359 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.23 or 0.01696962 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

