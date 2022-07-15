Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Shares Gap Up to $9.09

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.09, but opened at $9.42. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 4,604 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NYSE:DYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.19.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

