Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.05

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.05 and traded as high as $16.28. Dynex Capital shares last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 697,870 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading lowered their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $600.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 159.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.10%.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 394,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 6,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $100,070.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,919,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,729 shares of company stock worth $151,058. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dynex Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Dynex Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Company Profile (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

