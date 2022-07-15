e-Money (NGM) Price Reaches $0.53 on Exchanges

e-Money (NGM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. In the last seven days, e-Money has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. e-Money has a market capitalization of $10.44 million and approximately $349,212.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002526 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00052155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00024709 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001984 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

