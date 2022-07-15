Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Eagle Point Credit in a report issued on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eagle Point Credit’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eagle Point Credit’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

ECC stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $491.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.95. Eagle Point Credit has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $15.54.

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.11%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is currently 63.79%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

