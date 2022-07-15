Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

ESTE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Earthstone Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered Earthstone Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered Earthstone Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $11.15 on Monday. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.68 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 159.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat purchased 20,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $494,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,926.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 107,132 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,377,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

