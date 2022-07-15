Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,871,515,000 after buying an additional 115,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,235,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,543 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Eaton by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,309,000 after buying an additional 451,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,368,000 after acquiring an additional 414,104 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ETN traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.91. 5,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

