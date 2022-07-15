Echo45 Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Echo45 Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,976,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. DZ Bank downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.52.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.07. The stock had a trading volume of 23,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,133,469. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.69 and its 200 day moving average is $171.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $146.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

