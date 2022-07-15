Echo45 Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Echo45 Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,109,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 23.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $41,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,036,013.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,036,013.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE CB traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.46. 11,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,695. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $159.47 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The firm has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.08.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

