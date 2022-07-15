Echo45 Advisors LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Echo45 Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,762 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. BOX comprises approximately 3.9% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BOX by 28.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in BOX by 9.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BOX by 34.6% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOX Stock Performance

BOX traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.76. 9,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,825. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.22 and a beta of 1.12. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $33.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOX. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,462,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,480,250.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,462,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,480,250.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,350. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

