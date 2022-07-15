Echo45 Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,794 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 11.9% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $39.72. The stock had a trading volume of 362,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,124,883. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.27. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.