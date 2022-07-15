Echo45 Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Echo45 Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in NIKE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.52. 84,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,313,366. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $164.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

