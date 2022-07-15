Echo45 Advisors LLC Sells 541 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Echo45 Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,732 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart Price Performance

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.61. The stock had a trading volume of 83,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,639,674. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $355.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

