Echo45 Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Echo45 Advisors LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,518,636,000 after purchasing an additional 197,415 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,257,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77,517 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,403,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.17.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $5.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $489.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $457.59 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $531.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $573.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.