Echo45 Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Echo45 Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE UNP traded up $3.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $131.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.19. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna lowered Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.82.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

