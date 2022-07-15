Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.41.

NYSE ECL opened at $153.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.69 and a 200-day moving average of $177.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

