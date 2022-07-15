Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $195.41.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $153.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 994,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,258,000 after purchasing an additional 94,715 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 6,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

