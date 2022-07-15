Efinity (EFI) Price Tops $1.40 on Exchanges

Efinity (EFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Efinity has a total market cap of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity coin can currently be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Efinity has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004809 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00052595 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00025043 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001917 BTC.
Efinity Profile
Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin.
