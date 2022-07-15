Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $19.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $220,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at $753,910.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,484,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,964,000 after purchasing an additional 150,462 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 760,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,571,000 after acquiring an additional 75,573 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,101,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 190,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

