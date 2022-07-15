Electricité de France (EPA:EDF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.60

Electricité de France S.A. (EPA:EDF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €8.60 ($8.60) and traded as high as €10.56 ($10.56). Electricité de France shares last traded at €10.23 ($10.23), with a volume of 13,101,788 shares trading hands.

Electricité de France Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.60.

About Electricité de France

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

