Electroneum Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 15th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $56.44 million and approximately $170,076.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,924,051,710 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

