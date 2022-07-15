Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

ESI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Element Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.75.

ESI opened at $17.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $680.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,665,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,715,000 after purchasing an additional 218,208 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Element Solutions by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

