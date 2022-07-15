eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) Trading Down 0.7%

eMagin Co. (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. 90,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 396,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eMagin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $59.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70.

eMagin ( NYSE:EMAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that eMagin Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eMagin (NYSE:EMAN)

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

