eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) Trading Down 0.7%

eMagin Co. (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. 90,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 396,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eMagin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $59.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70.
About eMagin (NYSE:EMAN)
eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.
