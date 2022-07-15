Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Raised by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,670,000 after acquiring an additional 38,949 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $77.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.88.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

