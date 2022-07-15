Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $324.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.39. The company has a market capitalization of $315.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.79.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

