Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) PT Lowered to $8.25 at HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.50 to $8.25 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.82.

Shares of EXK opened at $3.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.69 million, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.21 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 196,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares in the last quarter. 23.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

