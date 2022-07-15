Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EFX. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$11.64.

EFX stock opened at C$5.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$4.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.73. The stock has a market cap of C$457.36 million and a PE ratio of -20.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -36.89%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

