Energi Price Tops $0.47 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Energi has a market capitalization of $25.46 million and approximately $201,013.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00002287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00095916 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016866 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00285140 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00043482 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008239 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 54,541,332 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

