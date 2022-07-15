Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.51

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.51 and traded as low as C$6.56. Energy Fuels shares last traded at C$6.83, with a volume of 561,350 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EFR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Energy Fuels from C$13.50 to C$14.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price objective for the company.
Energy Fuels Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 28.30 and a quick ratio of 21.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.27. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 697.00.
Insider Transactions at Energy Fuels
In related news, Director Robert William Kirkwood purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,433.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 370,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,758,501.87.
Energy Fuels Company Profile
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.
Recommended Stories
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.