Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Trading 6.2% Higher

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) shot up 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $7.01. 3,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 840,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NRGV. Chardan Capital began coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Vault in the first quarter worth $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the first quarter valued at about $376,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the first quarter worth about $57,000.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

