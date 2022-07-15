Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.37

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.37 and traded as low as C$15.34. Enerplus shares last traded at C$15.66, with a volume of 940,273 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on ERF. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.38. The stock has a market cap of C$3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 11.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.50.

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$650.02 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 10.13%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 2,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,932.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 321,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,299,679.40.

Enerplus Company Profile (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

