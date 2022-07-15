EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Price Target Cut to $115.00

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of EnPro Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

NYSE:NPO opened at $79.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.39. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $76.14 and a twelve month high of $117.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.86.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 30.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

