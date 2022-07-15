Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,039.50

Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,039.50 ($12.36) and traded as high as GBX 1,046 ($12.44). Entain PLC (GVC.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,039.50 ($12.36), with a volume of 1,143,476 shares.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,039.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,039.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.79.
About Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC)
