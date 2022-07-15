Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 43000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$9.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75.
About Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS)
