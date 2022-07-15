EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Gap Up to $4.57

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2022

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRXGet Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.57, but opened at $4.80. EQRx shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 5,481 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EQRx in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EQRx in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EQRx in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

EQRx Trading Down 2.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53.

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQRx

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EQRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQRx during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQRx during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in EQRx during the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

EQRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.