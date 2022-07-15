EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Gap Up to $4.57

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.57, but opened at $4.80. EQRx shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 5,481 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EQRx in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EQRx in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EQRx in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53.

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EQRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQRx during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQRx during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in EQRx during the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

