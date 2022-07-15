Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Equifax by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Equifax by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Equifax by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,992. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.25 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.16 and its 200-day moving average is $217.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.43.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.