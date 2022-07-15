Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up about 1.4% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $14,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,495.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,495.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Up 2.2 %

EQIX traded up $13.26 on Friday, reaching $625.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,336. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $657.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $705.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $606.12 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $841.50.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.