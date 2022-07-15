Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Goodfood Market Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:FOO)

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Goodfood Market in a report released on Sunday, July 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.26). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.24) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$73.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$81.33 million.

