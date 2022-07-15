Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for WestRock’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for WestRock in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for WestRock’s current full-year earnings is $5.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WRK has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.92. WestRock has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WestRock declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

In related news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in WestRock by 4.3% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 60,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in WestRock by 25.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 39.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in WestRock during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, 626 Financial LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 8.5% during the second quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

