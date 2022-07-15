Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Trading 2.4% Higher

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) traded up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.42. 182,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 644,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $832.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09.
Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
