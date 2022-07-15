Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Trading 2.4% Higher

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) traded up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.42. 182,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 644,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

Erasca Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $832.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Erasca Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 212.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

