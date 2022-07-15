Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Morgan Stanley

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ESPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 24,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,945. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 136.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,208,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,386,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after buying an additional 3,111,903 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,579,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 19.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after buying an additional 730,091 shares during the period.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

