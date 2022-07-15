Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Lowered to $270.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $313.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ESS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.88.

NYSE ESS traded up $5.26 on Friday, reaching $266.54. 3,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,099. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $250.62 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

